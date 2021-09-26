Advertisement

Channels TV Signs MoU With UNWTO

Channels Television  
Updated September 26, 2021
(L-R) Secretary-General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, and the Chairman and CEO of Channels Media Group.

 

 

The Chairman and CEO of Channels Media Group, John Momoh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

He signed the MoU on Sunday in Cote D’ivoire.

 

Chairman and CEO of the Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh signing the MoU with the UN WTO on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

 

Secretary-General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, also confirmed this via his social media handles.

 

“Trust is critical to #RestartTourism, and relevant information is the key.

“Thrilled to launch our collaboration with @channelstelevision – together we echo tourism’s message across #Africa and to the world,” Pololikashvili said.



