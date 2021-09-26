Channels TV Signs MoU With UNWTO

The Chairman and CEO of Channels Media Group, John Momoh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

He signed the MoU on Sunday in Cote D’ivoire.

Secretary-General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, also confirmed this via his social media handles.

“Trust is critical to #RestartTourism, and relevant information is the key.

“Thrilled to launch our collaboration with @channelstelevision – together we echo tourism’s message across #Africa and to the world,” Pololikashvili said.