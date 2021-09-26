Four Arrested As NDLEA Uncovers Abuja Hotel Where Drugs Are Sold

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have uncovered a hotel in Abuja where drugs are allegedly sold and young ladies camped for commercial sex.

At least four persons; three ladies and a man were arrested when the said drug joint, JAT Suites, located at 30 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2 was raided and some quantities of Rohypnol and paraphernalia – for smoking crack cocaine – were recovered on Wednesday 22nd September, 2021.

Investigations reveal that the hotel is operated without requisite approvals in a high profile neighborhood and patronised by call girls while the bar serves as the spot to smoke and sell drugs to the young girls and their customers.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, explained that the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa has directed the FCT Command and the Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigations of the agency to do all within the law to ensure the property is forfeited to the Federal Government to serve as a deterrent to others who allow their premises to be used for drug dealing.

Similarly, one Ms. Ozigbo Joy Nneka was arrested at the NAHCO Export Shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Wednesday while trying to export packs of codeine tablets weighing 15.15kg to the United Kingdom.

A day earlier, narcotic officers at the airport also arrested one Nwajindo Ndubuisi Emmanuel during inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline passengers at the e-arrival hall. Some bottles of codeine weighing 5.65kg were recovered from him.

Also at the airport, a total of 150.30kg of khat was seized on Monday 20th September after six weeks of placing the consignment, which arrived at SAHCO shed on August 2, via a Kenya Airways cargo flight, on surveillance.

In a related development, two female part one students of the Edo State Polytechnic, Uzen, Babalola Modupe Angel (19) and Esekhagbe Sonia (20) were arrested on Thursday, with 21 wraps of skunk, while another lady, Chioma Okocha, 25, was arrested the following day when she reportedly tried to deliver 200 grams of crack cocaine to a customer at an eatery in Benin.

Earlier on the same day, men of the Irrua Area Command of the agency, working on actionable intelligence, evacuated 10 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 135kg in Amahor bush in Igueben. The exhibits were stored and ready for transportation to other parts of the country.

In the same vein, men of the Okada Area Command in the early hours of Sunday 26th September evacuated 2,937 kilograms of cannabis sativa from Utese forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state.

In Kaduna State, Mrs. Fatima Musa, a widow and notorious drug dealer was arrested on Saturday 18th September at Afana village in Zango Kataf LGA while moving 12kg of cannabis to Jos.

She had earlier been convicted and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on 7th July 2020 following her arrest on 3rd March 2020 with 45kg of cannabis sativa.

While commending the officers and men of the FCT, MMIA, Edo and Kaduna commands of the agency for the raids, arrests and seizures in the past week, Gen. Marwa urged them not to rest on their oars until drug trafficking is reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria.