One Killed, Others Injured As Gunmen Attack Church In Kaduna Community

At least one person has been killed and many others have been injured after gunmen attacked the ECWA Church at Gabaciwa village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday morning.

According to a report by security agencies, the gunmen invaded the church during the Sunday morning service, and immediately attacked the worshipers, which led to the death of one person, while some others were seriously injured.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack, described it as an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

He added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.

While he condoled with the ECWA Church and the family of the deceased in particular, he prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The governor also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to assess the area and provide succor to the victims receiving medical attention.