Zamfara People Facing Difficulties Over Stiffer Measures To Curb Attacks, Says Govt

The Zamfara State Government has admitted that the residents of the state are facing difficulties over stiffer measures taken to curb killings, kidnappings and other security challenges.

Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, the state Commissioner for information, said Governor Bello Matawalle has constituted a state Relief Materials Distribution Committee to reduce the economic hardships being faced by the people of the state.

He said the move is due to the recent measures taken to bring lasting solution to the lingering armed banditry in the state.

“Government has noticed with concern the difficulties people are facing as a result of imposing some stiffer measures for curtailing the incessant attacks, kidnappings, maiming and killing of innocent people, which resurfaced after overcoming the crisis by the present government within just one year of taking over power,” he said.

“Government, therefore, deemed it not only appropriate but also necessary to source the essential commodities for distribution to the people, especially the common man at the grassroots, for relative ease across the state.”

He, however, advised the committee to conduct the distribution exercise properly with a view to ensuring justice and fairness.

While warning that the state government would not take it lightly with anyone found wanting in the distribution exercise, the commissioner asked the committee to liaise with critical stakeholders, irrespective of political leaning, in the distribution exercise to ensure justice is done to all.

He also commended the ulamas, traditional rulers, civil servants, security operatives and others who have contributed to finding a lasting solution to the wanton killing and destruction of lives and properties by the criminal elements.

This is coming weeks after the government introduced a string of measures, including banning the sales of petroleum products, shutting down some major markets and telecommunication networks, to tackle banditry in the state.