Customs Intercept Ammunition Concealed In Cassava Flour Bags

Operatives of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted live cartridges concealed in bags of cassava flour, popularly known as garri.

The items loaded in three Mazda saloon cars were seized by officers on patrol along the Igbora axis of Oyo State.

On sighting the officers, the drivers were said to have fled into the bush, leaving their vehicles behind.

The Public Relations Officer of the FOU, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed the incident on Monday.

He revealed that the items impounded included 751 pieces of AAA, 70mm live Lion Cartridges, sacks of cassava flour, and sacks of parboiled rice.

Duniya explained that the vehicles, including their content, have been deposited at the unit’s headquarters for further investigation.

Reacting to the seizure, the Acting Customs Comptroller in charge of the FOU, Hussein Ejibunu, called on all patriotic citizens to provide useful and timely information that would help in combating smuggling.

He described smuggling as the mother of all crimes and sought the collaboration of the people to tackle the menace to the barest minimum.

“It is an act of sabotage that should not be allowed to fester for a long time, most especially with the security challenges in the country,” said Ejibunu.

“Information is key and germane towards the fight against this cankerworm called smuggling.”