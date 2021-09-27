Eight Killed, Six Injured In Another Reprisal In Zangon Kataf

At least eight people have been killed in a reprisal in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Six other persons were also injured, and several houses razed by the attackers during the incident which occurred on Sunday.

The attack, according to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, was carried out by unidentified persons in Kacecere village of Zangon Kataf.

Arunwa explained that the attack was in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, also in Zangon Kataf where one Yakubu Danjuma was killed, and another assault in Madamai in Kaura LGA where 34 persons were killed.

The attacks in these two locations, security agencies say, led to the reprisal by unidentified assailants on Kacecere community which has left eight dead, six persons injured and several houses razed.

Two suspects arrested

Earlier, Channels Television reported that no fewer than 34 people were killed following a fresh attack by gunmen on Madami village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Seven other persons are said to have sustained injuries in the attack while some houses were set ablaze during the operation which occurred on Sunday night.

Aruwan, who also confirmed the incident, said troops mobilised to the location and engaged the bandits in a gun battle before the assailants withdrew after intense pressure.

The commissioner disclosed that two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack, adding that security agencies are already conducting operations in the general area.

He also said that the troops were able to put out the fire at three of the burning houses, while six locals were rescued from the inferno.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack, describing it as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

El-Rufai, who promised that the Kaduna State Government would bear the full cost of the injured victims’ treatment, also ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succor to the affected households.

The governor, however, appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.