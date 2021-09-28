Death Toll In Kaduna Attack Rises To 45

The death toll from the two attacks in Kaura and Zango Kataf Local Government areas of Kaduna State has risen to 45.

This follows the recovery of three more dead bodies by security operatives in Madamai and Kacecere villages of Kaura and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had in a statement on Monday said that 34 persons were killed by the suspected bandits at Madamai in Kaura LGA on Sunday while eight others were killed in what looked like a reprisal attack in Zango-Kataf on Monday, following Sunday’s attack on Kaura.

According to security agencies, while two corpses were recovered in Madamai, one was found in Kacecere.

Aruwan says that search-and-rescue operations are still in progress, while state government officials and security agencies have visited the injured victims in the hospitals located in Jos Plateau State and Kafanchan.