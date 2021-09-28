Funding Of Police Force Remains A Huge Challenge – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has admitted that the Nigeria Police Force is not properly funded, attributing it as the major challenge facing the security agency.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Police Barracks, Special Protection Unit (SPU) base 6 at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Osinbajo said the Federal Government worked with the National Assembly to enact the Police Trust Fund Act.

Osinbajo, however, maintained that despite the challenges, the Federal Government is committed to improving the livelihood of police personnel.

He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been developing the Niger Delta region through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“Funding of the Police Force remains a huge challenge, which is why we worked with the National Assembly to enact the Police Trust Fund Act,” Osinbajo said.

“We are looking at other measures to improve funding for the police. This event meets two objectives – It is an important part of our government’s efforts to improve the lives of our police officers and it is also another important milestone in our administration’s pursuit in the peace and development of the Niger Delta.”

The vice president commended the NDDC for constructing the sixth base of the police Special Protection Unit (SPU) in the state, adding that the new building consists of 66 apartments for the security men.

On his part, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is a cash cow for politicians in the country.

While noting that the problem of the NDDC is not just the Niger Delta region but the entire nation, Wike asked the commission to work for the people.

The governor also advised the commission to work closely with the state to avoid duplication of projects.