Kaduna Assembly Passes Several Bills Into Law

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has passed the State Legislative Finances Control and Management Bill into Law.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

According to the statement, five other bills were also passed into law during Tuesday’s sitting.

They include, “A bill for A Law to Establish the State Account Allocation Committee

“A bill for A to Establish the Kaduna State Judiciary Finances (Control and Management) Law 2021.

“A bill for a law to provide for the Establishment of Responsible and Inclusive Land-Based Investment Law, 2021,” the statement read in part.

Similarly, A bill for a law to constitute a Law Revision Committee and for compilation of the Revised Laws of Kaduna State and for Related Purposes was also passed into law.

The sixth bill passed by the Assembly is the Traditional Institutions Bill in Kaduna State.