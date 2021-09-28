Reps Concerned Over Bills Awaiting Concurrence In Senate

The House of Representatives is concerned over the number of bills still awaiting concurrence in the Senate.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila during plenary on Tuesday frowned at the fact that over 100 bills from the House are yet to receive the attention of the Senate.

He directed the clerk of the House to communicate the displeasure of the lawmakers to his counterparts in the Senate.

Gbajabiamila further ruled that all concurrence bills from the Senate be stepped down until the matter is resolved.

One of the most recent bill is the Explosive Bill 2021, which seeks to repeal the Explosive Act of 1964 and re-enact the act to regulate the manufacturing, storage, possession, use, distribution, purchase, sell, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and related matters.

The Senate on September 14, received the Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill from President Buhari seeking the approval of the legislators to consider the bill.

The Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 seeks to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons into a national center for the control of small arms and light weapons, under the office of the National Security Adviser.