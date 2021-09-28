Supreme Court Justice, Samuel Oseji Dies

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has lost one of its Justices, Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji.

Confirming his death in a statement, the Director of Press and Information, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr. Akande Festus said the late justice died in the early hours of Tuesday, at the National Hospital Abuja, after a protracted illness.

He was among the eight Justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn in on November 6, 2020.

Born on June 2nd, 1954 in Jos Plateau State, the late Justice Oseji hails from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State.

He attended Nigerian People’s High School, Lagos between 1977 and 1979, and later proceeded to St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta State where he completed his Secondary School education in 1980.

He was admitted into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and had his LLB Degree in 1984; and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

The late justice worked briefly with the Legal Aid Council before his appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in the Delta State Judiciary in January 1994.

He was appointed the High Court Judge in Delta state on November 9, 1998; and was later elevated to the Court of Appeal bench on July 16th, 2010.