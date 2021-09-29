Declare Bandits As Terrorists, Senate Tells Buhari

The Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists.

During the plenary on Wednesday, the federal lawmakers also asked President Buhari to declare all the known leaders of the bandits wanted and track them wherever they are for arrest and prosecution.

The resolutions followed a motion moved by the Senator representing Sokoto East, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, and eight others.

Senator Gobir lamented that his senatorial district has become a safe haven for bandits fleeing from the current onslaught against them in Zamfara State.

While stating his case, the Senator recalled the killing of 21 security personnel on Saturday in Dama and Gangara, during attacks that left a yet to be ascertained number of civilians either dead or kidnapped.

According to the lawmaker, the latest incident highlights the magnitude of the problem, a matter which he stressed requires the declaration of total war on banditry.

Senator Gobir added that it is sad the nation keeps losing such a number of trained officers at the hands of bandits, a trend which he asserts will jeopardise the security architecture of the country if not properly handled.

While noting that reinforced military operations are forcing bandits to move from Zamfara State into Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government areas of Sokoto State, the lawmaker urged the government to ensure that the onslaught against the marauders is well coordinated.

“The operation should be holistic instead of restrictive in order to produce effective and the desired results,” the Senator stated.