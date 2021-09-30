COAS Calls For Development Of Broad National Civil Military Cooperation Policy

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has called for the development of a broad national civil-military cooperation policy in the country among other policy recommendations to promote robust and effective civil-military relations with key stakeholders.

Lt Gen Yahaya made the call while delivering a lecture to participants of Senior Executive Course 43 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos with the title, “The Implementation of the Civil-Military Cooperation Policy of the Nigerian Army and the Conduct of Non-Kinetic Operations in the North-East: Issues, Challenges, and Lessons”.

According to a statement on Wednesday by army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS noted that Army formations are working very hard to develop robust alliances with local communities and the civilian populace to achieve more success in ongoing operations.

He made a case for an improved feedback mechanism between the military and the civilian populace.

General Yahaya also suggested the establishment of National Civil-Military Co-Operation (CIMIC) Doctrine and Strategy, the establishment of Inter-Agency Collaboration Manual in Support of Joint Operations, continuous liaison, and budgetary support for CIMIC and Quick Impact Projects (QIPS) among others.

The COAS had an engaging session with the participants and members of the Directing Staff of the Institute.