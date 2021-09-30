Advertisement

COVID-19: Six More Persons Die As Nigeria Records 437 New Cases

Channels Television  
Updated September 30, 2021
A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 3, 2020. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

 

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,701 on Wednesday after six more people battling the disease lost the fight.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in an early-morning Facebook post on Thursday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Four hundred and thirty-seven more cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in 17 states and the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos recorded the highest number of fresh infections – 126 and was followed by Rivers and Kwara States where 76 and new cases were recorded respectively.

Others are FCT – 37, Edo – 32, Kaduna – 30, Anambra – 22, Delta – 22, Osun – 12, Benue – seven, Abia – six, Nasarawa – six, Kano – five, Ekiti – three, Plateau – three, Bayelsa – two, Ogun – two, and Oyo – two.

“Today’s report includes: 126 cases reported from Lagos State are for September 28th (94) and 29th (32), 22 cases reported from Anambra State are for September 28th (12) and 29th (10), zero cases from Bauchi and Sokoto States,” said the NCDC.

It clarified that rather than the six recoveries erroneously reported for Jigawa State on September 24, 12 infected people recovered from the disease.

This brings to 205,484 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country while those that have been successfully treated are 193,482.

While 9,286 cases are active in various treatment centres across the country as of 9am on Thursday, the NCDC says it has collected and tested a total of 6,040,381 samples.

See the breakdown of cases by states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos76,7003,68672,350664
FCT21,8881,12820,576184
Rivers12,12635911,613154
Kaduna9,6461769,39773
Plateau9,381989,21865
Oyo8,6945847,919191
Edo6,4347085,506220
Ogun5,367355,25379
Ondo4,4641224,25092
Akwa Ibom4,3265183,76444
Kano4,185494,023113
Kwara3,8351233,65062
Delta3,4728202,55696
Osun2,916392,79285
Enugu2,682642,58929
Nasarawa2,447632,34539
Gombe2,444692,32748
Anambra2,309222,26819
Katsina2,22032,18235
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,958361,89626
Imo1,929701,81841
Ekiti1,7211031,59226
Benue1,6411991,41824
Bauchi1,61341,59217
Borno1,35201,31438
Bayelsa1,2271111,08828
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,022499820
Sokoto796076828
Jigawa579-656916
Cross River5761553823
Yobe50234909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara26172468
Kogi5032


