COVID-19: Six More Persons Die As Nigeria Records 437 New Cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,701 on Wednesday after six more people battling the disease lost the fight.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in an early-morning Facebook post on Thursday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Four hundred and thirty-seven more cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in 17 states and the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos recorded the highest number of fresh infections – 126 and was followed by Rivers and Kwara States where 76 and new cases were recorded respectively.

Others are FCT – 37, Edo – 32, Kaduna – 30, Anambra – 22, Delta – 22, Osun – 12, Benue – seven, Abia – six, Nasarawa – six, Kano – five, Ekiti – three, Plateau – three, Bayelsa – two, Ogun – two, and Oyo – two.

“Today’s report includes: 126 cases reported from Lagos State are for September 28th (94) and 29th (32), 22 cases reported from Anambra State are for September 28th (12) and 29th (10), zero cases from Bauchi and Sokoto States,” said the NCDC.

It clarified that rather than the six recoveries erroneously reported for Jigawa State on September 24, 12 infected people recovered from the disease.

This brings to 205,484 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country while those that have been successfully treated are 193,482.

While 9,286 cases are active in various treatment centres across the country as of 9am on Thursday, the NCDC says it has collected and tested a total of 6,040,381 samples.

See the breakdown of cases by states below: