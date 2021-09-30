Over 2,000 Bandits’ Informants, Others Arrested In Zamfara – Commissioner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Security operatives have arrested over 2,000 bandits’ informants and their food suppliers, following the ongoing military onslaught against bandits in Zamfara State.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ibrahim Dosara Dosara, said this during a news conference in Kaduna State on Thursday.

He also said that some highly placed persons in the state are among the informants giving out vital information on bandits’ modus operandi.

Speaking of the success recorded so far from the ongoing military operations in Zamfara State, the commissioner disclosed that about 80% of bandits have fled the state while the remaining 20% of the criminals have resorted to feeding on raw millet since their food suppliers’ chain has been cut off.

According to the commissioner, banditry has been largely degraded in the state due to heavy military bombardment of the bandits hideouts who after years of terrorizing the good citizens of the state.

He also expressed the government’s concern over the hardship experienced by the citizens since the commencement of the military onslaught on bandits a month ago, adding that before the end of the week, the state government will restore telecommunication services that were shut down in the wake of the military operations.