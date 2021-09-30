Tension In Anambra Community As Armed Men Attack Police Station

There is tension in Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State after armed men attacked a police station, with some officers feared killed.

The building was also set ablaze and some persons who are most likely suspects in police custody are feared trapped in the building.

The police are, however, yet to confirm the number of casualties.

This comes just days after the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili, and others in the state.

Dr. Chike Akunyili was killed by the gunmen on Tuesday alongside his driver and a police escort around the Nkpor junction in Idemili North, Anambra State.

A family source confirmed the news to Channels Television on Wednesday.

He was said to have been returning from an event where he received a posthumous award of excellence for his late wife when he ran into the hoodlums at Nkpor and was murdered in cold blood.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has placed a ₦20 million bounty on the perpetrators of the gruesome killing.

The Governor said that the sum will be awarded to anyone who is able to provide useful information to track the killers.

He said this in a special broadcast after an emergency State Security Council meeting at the Governor’s lodge in Amawbia on Wednesday, while condoling with the Akunyili family, as well as families of others who were killed in the attack.

Governor Obiano condemned the attack, calling on residents to join forces with security agencies to confront the common enemy and protect the state.

Speaking further, he lamented that between Sunday, September 26 to date, over 10 persons have been killed in various areas of the state.

More to follow…