Education On Its Own Does Not Account For Good Leadership – Ernest Ojukwu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ernest Ojukwu, has said that while education has a strong link to the quality of leadership in the country, education alone cannot account for good leadership.

The SAN said this on Friday during a Channels TV Special Programme celebrating [email protected]

“We have a strong population of educated people in Nigeria but also the quality of education matters, the orientation that the population has been exposed to matters, the culture and the values.. so no matter how educated you are, if you still don’t have those values that are based on honesty, sincerity and decency, you will still have a problem with leadership,” Ojukwu said.

“There are too many educated governors, senators, House of Reps members but that hasn’t changed the quality of leadership.

“Education on its own does not account for good leadership,” he stressed.

Also speaking on the link between the quality of education and its impact on leadership in the country, were the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, and Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia, Professor Munzali Jibril.