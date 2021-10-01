LIVE: The Platform… Nigeria What Seest Thou?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Platform’s Independence Anniversary event, which is taking place in the Nigerian capital Abuja, features professionals from different fields.

Convener of the Platform Pastor Poju Oyemade, who is also the Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation is the keynote speaker at the event.

Other speakers include Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business; Samuel Egube, Commissioner of Budget and Planning for Lagos State; and Donna Brazile, Former Chairperson of the Democratic Party, United States.

Others are Professor Fred Oyewale, Chief Economist with the New York City Economic Development Corporation; Yvonne Johnson, the Co-founder/CEO of Indicina – a FinTech infrastructure start-up focused on Africa; Feyi Fawehinmi, a writer and accountant.

The Platform is a non-political and non-partisan national development fair which holds as a global media event on Workers’ Day (May 1) and Nigeria’s Independence Day (October 1).

It hosts speakers from the highest levels of the nation’s leadership and leaders in global policy practice.