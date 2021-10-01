Nigeria Will Emerge As A Model Democratic Country – Donna Brazile

Former Chairperson of the Democratic Party in the United States, Donna Brazile, is confident that democracy in Nigeria will be strengthened in the 21st century.

She stated this on Friday while speaking on ‘The Power of Grassroots Mobilisation’ at The Platform’s Independence Anniversary event.

The U.S. democrat based her conviction on the happenings in the U.S., especially as they relate to the last presidential election.

“I am here to tell you that just as I am certain that the United States will emerge from the struggle with our democracy, I am equally certain that Nigeria will emerge, in this century, as a model democratic country not just for Africa but for the entire world,” she said.

Brazile revealed that despite its status as the world’s oldest and longest-lived democracy, the U.S. was working towards strengthening the pillars of its democracy.

According to her, America is dealing with ‘a dangerous east wind’ that has left its people polarised in their trust for the government and leaders in various institutions, among others.

The political strategist explained that this was the fallout of the last presidential election in the country where democracy itself was on the ballot.

She, however, stressed that Nigeria and the United States would both emerge stronger while promoting the rule of law, citizen participation, equality, and prosperity.

The Platform is a non-political and non-partisan national development fair which holds as a global media event on Workers’ Day (May 1) and Nigeria’s Independence Day (October 1).

It hosts speakers from the highest levels of the nation’s leadership and leaders in global policy practice.

Convener of the Platform, Poju Oyemade, who is also the Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s event.

Other speakers include the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole; Commissioner of Budget and Planning in Lagos State, Samuel Egube; and a Chief Economist with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, Professor Fred Oyewale.