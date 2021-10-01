Nigeria Will Surmount Its Present Challenges, Emerge Stronger – Governor Fintiri

The Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri is hopeful that Nigeria will surmount its present challenges and emerge stronger.

The governor stated this on Friday while extending his warmest felicitations to Nigerians on the celebration of the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary.

“Today, we celebrate 61 years of nationhood. We celebrate the return of our liberties, the restoration of our dignity, and the democratic resilience we have built over the last 6 decades,” the governor said.

Governor Fintiri while congratulating Nigerians for keeping faith with the nation in its journey to nationhood, commended the resilience of Nigeria’s founding fathers who fought to birth a country that stands tall in the comity of nations.

“We remember them as heroes of our nation, and we do it fully conscious that a nation that does not honour its heroes, will receive no honour amongst nations,” he said.

He said he is happy that since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, her people have been able to build one of the most robust democracies in Africa.

The fields of individual freedoms have expanded and citizens’ participation has become emboldened, Finitri said.

Worried that the nation has had to pass through challenging times in her journey to nationhood, Governor Fintiri however notes that “Nigeria would surmount its present challenges, and emerge stronger”.

The governor, therefore, urged Nigerians to renew faith with the country as the nation adds another year.

“We will get better, we will be greater,” he said.

Governor Fintiri congratulated the people for how far the nation has come following the challenges it has had to pass through, adding that “the Nigerian spirit of resilience will carry us on”.

He, therefore, called for togetherness, and tolerance at a time when the people are more divided than ever, noting that “We must accept the fact that none of us is as great as all of us.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Adamawa State, I extend our warmest congratulations to all our citizens and Nigerians on the occasion of our 61st Independence anniversary celebration”.

Governor Fintiri also noted that the tradition of the celebration of Independence anniversary allows for a focus on the positive contributions being made, while also enabling Nigeria to showcase itself on the international stage.

“Celebrating 61 years of nationhood is significant and uplifting as we forge lasting bonds between the diverse people of Nigeria.

“It is no doubt also a celebration of a handshake, a new political normal that not only embraces development but also encourages reconciliation and the healing of wounds.

“There cannot be a better time to celebrate our liberation struggle and ponder the future of our self-rule having crossed so many hurdles to be where we are today,” the governor added.