Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day Celebration In Photos

Channels Television  
Updated October 1, 2021
Guard Of honour marching and cultural stunt performers collage. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Nigeria, on Friday, marked its 61st Independence Day anniversary with a ceremonial parade in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The parade, which was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries present at Eagle Square, was also broadcast live on national television.

It was coloured with military and para-military marches. Many cheered throughout the performance, particularly when some military personnel blindfolded, dismantled firearms, and reassembled them with great showmanship.

The event’s acrobatic shows, punctuated with both contemporary and cultural dance displays, delighted the audience too.

Below are photos from the parade as taken by Channels TV’s Sodiq Adelakun:

 

 



