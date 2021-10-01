Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day Celebration In Photos

Nigeria, on Friday, marked its 61st Independence Day anniversary with a ceremonial parade in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The parade, which was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries present at Eagle Square, was also broadcast live on national television.

It was coloured with military and para-military marches. Many cheered throughout the performance, particularly when some military personnel blindfolded, dismantled firearms, and reassembled them with great showmanship.

The event’s acrobatic shows, punctuated with both contemporary and cultural dance displays, delighted the audience too.

Below are photos from the parade as taken by Channels TV’s Sodiq Adelakun: