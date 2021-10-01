Pictorial: Buhari Unveils World’s Largest Photo Book On Nigeria’s History

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday unveiled ‘Discover Nigeria’, a photobook on Nigeria’s history, covering the period from independence in 1960 to the present.

The photobook was unveiled at the State House banquet centre in Abuja.

It was described as “the world’s largest pictorial book”.

Co-authored by Bayo Omoboriowo, President Buhari’s official photographer, the 392-page book showcases traditional institutions, landscapes, farmlands, stunning waterfalls, and seas, and other heritages.

According to Omoboriowo, the 60 sqm book is contending for the Guinness World Records’ largest photobook.

At the event which was well attended by governors, traditional rulers, and a host of dignitaries, President Buhari urged Nigerians to come together and work to achieve positive results for the nation.

He asserted that with unity, the citizens and government will be able to drive economic development and achieve a greater Nigeria.

President Buhari noted that Nigeria is undoubtedly a blessed nation with abundant human and natural resources underpinned by a very rich socio-cultural diversity which needs to be positively harnessed.

The president further explained that for the nation’s diversity to translate into positive gains that would ensure an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable growth, then, Nigerians must consistently embrace the ethics and values that unite them in spite of their diversity and appreciate both individual and collective roles in nation-building.

Below are photos from the unveiling of the pictorial book titled ‘Discover Nigeria’.