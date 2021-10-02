Gunmen Kidnap Permanent Secretary In Niger State

Gunmen have kidnapped the Permanent Secretary at the Niger State Ministry of Transportation, Dr Ibrahim Musa.

Musa was said to have been abducted from his house along with his son on Friday night in Zungeru, a town in Wushishi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A family source said the gunmen entered the house by breaking down the gate, after which they abducted him while relaxing after a wedding he had attended.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mary Barje, confirmed the abduction of the government official in a statement on Saturday.

Governor Abubakar Bello, in his reaction, condemned the abduction of the permanent secretary. He described the incident as evil and inhuman.

He also decried the recent terrible activities of bandits in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas, where many villagers were killed, burned, and others kidnapped, while the criminals also set houses and food bans ablaze.

According to the governor, there is an urgent need for a total overhaul of the strategy and security apparatus following the fresh attacks carried out by the bandits.

He, however, stressed that the security operatives were capable of curtailing the situation and called for more support from residents with useful and timely information.

Governor Bello prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, the quick recovery of those injured, and the safe return of all persons kidnapped by the bandits.

He assured the people of his administration’s commitment to tackling banditry and other forms of security challenges in the state.

Reports had emerged that Boko Haram terrorists have captured many communities in eight wards of Shiroro LGA.

The Chairman of the lga, Suleiman Chukuba, who briefed reporters on Friday explained that the insurgents attempted to incorporate and recruit residents of the communities to become members.

He added that the insurgents were making efforts to equip the people to fight against the government, saying they proclaimed that they do not want conventional primary and secondary schools, but an Islamic school.

The lga boss, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel in the area to help dislodge the criminals whom he said have made Shiroro their home.