Truck Kills Motorcycle Rider, Passenger In Ebonyi Accident

Two persons have been killed and one other injured in a road crash involving a truck and a motorcycle in Ebonyi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with Channels Television on Saturday,

He explained that the accident happened very early in the morning, saying the motorcycle rider and one of the passengers were killed while the other was injured.

The accident occurred along the Afikpo-Abakaliki Expressway in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the command’s spokesperson, the injured passenger who is a woman has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Narrating how the incident occurred, an eyewitness said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and rammed into the motorcyclist and his two passengers.

In his reaction, the state governor, David Umahi, expressed grief over the incident and appealed to the people in and around the area, particularly the bereaved to remain calm.

“It is as a result of a fatal road accident that led to the death of two passengers,” the governor said.

Angered by the unfortunate incident, some youths in the area attempted to attack the vehicle.

They were, however, stopped by security operatives who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred.