What Osinbajo Said At Sao Tome And Principe’s Presidential Inauguration

Nigeria’s relationship with the twin-island Central African nation of Sao Tome and Principe has been growing over the years and would even now be further strengthened.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, made the assertion on Saturday at the inauguration of the new President of Sao Tome and Principe, Carlos Vila Nova, in Sao Tome city.

“We think that Sao Tome and Principe is an important partner and we have a very strategic relationship, which is why we are here not just to felicitate with the new President, but to re-establish a relationship, a relationship which by the way has been growing from strength to strength over the years,” Professor Osinbajo who represented President Buhari at the event was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

He stated that both countries were looking at strengthening bilateral relations because of the strategic partnership between them

“We have a joint development arrangement especially with respect to the oil and gas sector where we share a common interest. We are also looking at strengthening relationships in other respects [such as] hospitality, agriculture, and all of that,” he added.

While felicitating with the new President, the Vice President promised that Nigeria would re-establish stronger ties with the island country.

Later, President Vila Nova held his first bilateral meeting as Sao Tome and Principe leader with Professor Osinbajo at the Presidential Office in Sao Tome city, where both leaders exchanged pleasantries and expressed readiness to deepen diplomatic and economic relationships.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and joined by some members of the House of Representatives and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe, Christopher Chiejina.

He has since returned to Abuja.

The event which held at the country’s Parliament Building was attended by leaders from Africa and Europe.

They include President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebeto; President of Guinea Bissau, Sissolo Embalo; Vice President of Angola, Bonito De Sousa, and other dignitaries.

The inauguration was also witnessed by the immediate past President, Carlos Carvalho, and the Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe, Jorge Bom Jesus.