Banditry, Terrorism Will End Very Soon In Nigeria, Says Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye is confident that Nigeria’s security challenges will end soon.

Pastor Adeboye said this in his monthly first Sunday telecast streamed on the church’s social media platforms.

“Very soon, all the acts of terrorism, all the acts of banditry, all kinds of evil actions will come to end,” the revered cleric noted, citing the book of 1 Samuel 17.

The preacher who captioned his sermon, “Divine Involvement”, admitted that though Nigeria is facing challenges in some areas, with divine intervention, the situation will change.

“When God is involved with a nation, He can solve a national crisis overnight,” Pastor Adeboye added while pinning his assertion on Exodus 14 verses 1-31.

“When God speaks, it is done. When He sends a word of prophecy, you can be sure that as soon it is gone out, it is settled,” Pastor Adeboye further noted.

Aside from security issues, the cleric also attributed the reduced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country to God’s help.

According to him, while several individuals and international bodies had predicted doom for Africa, especially Nigeria, the nation was spared.

“One very great scientist and I were discussing not very long ago and he said, ‘The fact of what had happened [COVID-19] with Nigeria showed that there must be something here that is not anywhere else’,” he added.

“When the Lord is involved in the affairs of a nation, He will protect the people from the pandemic,” said the 79-year-old.