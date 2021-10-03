Death Toll In Kaduna Attack Rises To 12 As Military Recovers Two More Corpses

A week after bandits attacked Kacecere village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing at least 10 people, troops of the Nigerian military have discovered two more dead bodies from the same attack.

According to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the two bodies were discovered by troops during a search and rescue operation, following the September 27 attack.

The dead corpses were identified as Idris Mairiga and Yunusa Dangana, both residents of the village.

Kacecere village was attacked in what appeared to be a reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village of Zango Kataf Local Government Area and Madamai community in Kaura Local government as reported to the government by the security agencies.

The new discovery of two corpses now brings the death toll from the Kacecere attack to 12, while that of Madamai stands at 38.

Aruwan says that search and rescue efforts are ongoing in both locations, straddling the two local government areas.