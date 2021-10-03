Gunmen Invade, Set Ablaze Joe Igbokwe’s House In Anambra

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen in Anambra have invaded and set fire on the residence of Joe Igbokwe, a Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

But Igbokwe’s house was not the only building that was attacked in Nnewi during the incident on Sunday. .

Emerging reports suggest that the miscreants also attacked an edifice belonging to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) building in Umudinkwa.

The Anambra State police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement said the command received a distress call of arson at about 2pm, adding that security operatives have since been sent to the troubled area.

Though there are speculations that some residents might have been killed in the attack, the police spokesman said the reports could not be presently confirmed.

The latest raid in Nnewi comes a few days after armed men attacked a police station in Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

There were also reports that officers were killed in the raid. However, the police only confirmed that two policemen sustained gunshot wounds and the station was set ablaze.