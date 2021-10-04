Customs Strike Force Impounds Pangolin Scales, Claws In Lagos

The Strike Force of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 15 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 1,014.5kg with a Duty Paid Value of over N1.7bn in Lagos.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retired), disclosed this on Monday during a press conference in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

Ali, who was represented by the National Public Relations Officer, NSC, DC Joseph Attah, said that two suspects were arrested with the items.

He said that DNA tests would be conducted on the scales to know which country they emanated from.

Ali further said that those who bought the products were not Nigerians but Asian, and well-developed countries, stating that Nigerians that are involved were lured by money to provide a warehouse where the parts could be stored.

He named the two suspects already arrested in connection with the seizure as Salif Sanwidi and Sunday Ebenyi, adding that they would be charged to court to answer for their crimes.

Upon examination, the Customs boss said the bus was found to contain the following: Pangolin Scales; 60kg, 35kg, by 54kg, 64kg, 66kg, 58kg, 50kg, 73kg, 61kg, 64kg, 92kg, 89kg, by 60kg, by 92.5kg totalling 1,009.5kg and one sack of Pangolin Claws by 5kg all totalling 1,014.5kg with a DPV of N1.7 billion.

He commended the Wildlife Justice Commission for their continued commitment to the course through the provision of credible and actionable intelligence, including technical aids.

This is coming barely two months after the massive seizure of pangolin scales worth over N22bn with arrested suspects currently facing prosecution.