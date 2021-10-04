South-South Governors Meet In Rivers

Governors of the South-South region of the country on Monday met in Rivers State.

The meeting, hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike, held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki, were part of those at the meeting.

They arrived around 10:30am and were joined later by the governors of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and his counterpart from Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

At the time of this report, Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, had yet to arrive for the meeting.

The meeting is taking place a month before the meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum, which is also scheduled to take place in Port Harcourt.

Although the agenda of the South-South governors’ meeting was not disclosed, it is expected to focus on issues bordering on power rotation, the dispute over the Value Added Tax (VAT), as well as the security and economic development of the region.