Amotekun Operatives Arrest Kidnapper, 17 Other Suspected Criminals In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corp, have apprehended a suspected kidnapper in the state.

The suspect identified as Samuel Lucky Akpan was alleged to have kidnapped a four-year-old boy in Akure, the state capital.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, while parading Akpan said that he confessed to the crime, noting that he was planning to sell the boy for N200,000.

He said he was a family friend and the boy comes to play with him from his mother’s shop.

The Commander of the security agency also paraded 17 other suspected criminals arrested in various parts of the state.

They were accused of various offences which include; kidnapping, internet fraud, and cultism.

Addressing journalists at the Command’s Headquarters in Akure, the Amotekun Commander disclosed that the arrest was in continuation of the Command’s determination to rid the state of criminals threatening the lives and peace of residents.

Chief Adeleye further said the cultist was arrested following the aftermath of a clash he had with some persons in his community, adding that he brought out a pistol and threatened the lives of people around the area.

“Investigations revealed that the 27-year-old robbery suspect and cultist, Sola Ogunyemi, just got out of jail six months ago.

“An English revolver pistol which he claimed belonged to the leader of ‘Eiye Confraternity was recovered from him,” the Commander said.

Other suspects who were apprehended for internet fraud were nine middle-aged young men, ages between 18 to 30 years.

They include; Adegboro Opeyemi, Taopheek Yusuf, Micheal Olawole, and Sadiku Kehinde.

Others are Sule Kabiru, Adetula Ayodeji, Olatokunbo Taiwo, Suleman, and Ayuba Imoleayo.

The Amotekun boss disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court after concluding investigations.