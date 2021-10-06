Advertisement

Jonathan, Buhari Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

Gloria Ume-Ezeoke  
Updated October 6, 2021
File Photo: Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former president came into Aso Rock at about 4pm but it is  unclear what the duo discussed as Jonathan did not speak to journalists after the meeting.

READ ALSO: Buhari Should Change His Attitude Towards South-East, Says Senator Utazi

Currently, the presidency has yet to disclose the agenda of the meeting. The ex-President had been working as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, a position that has brought him in more regular contact with President Buhari in recent times.



