Nigeria Records 344 New COVID-19 Cases

Three hundred and forty-four new COVID-19 cases have been discovered in 19 states of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Tuesday night in its daily update on the virus.

The FCT was the most affected with (79) cases, Lagos (62), Rivers (45), Kaduna (33), Plateau (22), Edo (16), Benue (13), Kano (12), Cross River (11), Delta (11), Anambra (9), Abia (8), Jigawa (7), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (4), Kwara (4), Oyo (2), Akwa Ibom (1) and Nasarawa (1).

Read Also: Nigeria Missing From UK’s Valid COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate List

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 206,623.

194,475 cases have, however, recovered from the virus while 2,731 persons have died.

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the country.