Nigeria Records 344 New COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated October 6, 2021
A man takes the COVID-19 vaccine as Nigeria flags off the second phase of the exercise on August 16, 2021. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Three hundred and forty-four new COVID-19 cases have been discovered in 19 states of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Tuesday night in its daily update on the virus.

The FCT was the most affected with (79) cases, Lagos (62), Rivers (45), Kaduna (33), Plateau (22), Edo (16), Benue (13), Kano (12), Cross River (11), Delta (11), Anambra (9), Abia (8), Jigawa (7), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (4), Kwara (4), Oyo (2), Akwa Ibom (1) and Nasarawa (1).

This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 206,623.

194,475 cases have, however, recovered from the virus while 2,731 persons have died.

 

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos76,9303,91672,350664
FCT22,1401,27320,675192
Rivers12,23328311,796154
Kaduna9,7181629,48175
Plateau9,4431119,26765
Oyo8,7005337,976191
Edo6,5025625,717223
Ogun5,367175,27080
Ondo4,4921494,25093
Akwa Ibom4,3183923,88244
Kano4,200534,034113
Kwara3,8711593,65062
Delta3,4648022,556106
Osun2,916392,79285
Enugu2,682642,58929
Gombe2,4761002,32749
Nasarawa2,458742,34539
Anambra2,346142,31319
Katsina2,22032,18235
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,975531,89626
Imo1,962781,84341
Ekiti1,736521,65727
Benue1,6782231,43025
Bauchi1,61741,59617
Borno1,35641,31438
Bayelsa1,2191031,08828
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,027999820
Sokoto802876628
Cross River5871754624
Jigawa5871056116
Yobe50234909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara266112478
Kogi5032


