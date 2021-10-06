Obaseki Swears In 11 Commissioners, Two Special Advisers

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in 11 commissioners and two special advisers as members of the Edo State Executive Council (EXCO).

They include Joseph Eboigbe, the Commissioner for Finance; Prof. Obehi Akoria, Health; Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe, Budget and Planning; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, Education; Isoken Omo, Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Others are Moses Agbukor, Water Resources; Ethan Uzamere, Mining, Gas and Oil; Maria Edeko, Social Development and Gender; Monday Osaigbovo, Local Government; Andrew Emwanta, Communication and Orientation, while Oluwole Iyamu is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The two special advisers are Crusoe Osagie, who was appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, appointed as Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

The inaugural EXCO meeting was held after the commissioners and special advisers were sworn-in.

“We must advocate transparency and uphold accountability in all we do in our respective portfolios. In enthroning a high-performance culture, an organizational performance scorecard has been developed for each ministry,” Governor Obaseki said.

“The scorecard will be deployed in tracking key performance targets and deliverables of each Ministry and reports will be demanded on a quarterly basis. A formal assessment of performance targets and results achieved by each Ministry shall be conducted. These shall form the basis of further review and linkages to other key human resource processes.”

He continued: “On our part, we have articulated, in the MEGA Agenda, a vision of where we want Edo State to be before 2050. Making Edo Great Again and Edo becoming the best state to live and prosper in Nigeria are promises we have made to the good people of Edo State who massively turned out to vote for this government in September 2020.

“As commissioners and special advisers, the height of people’s expectations of you and the government you represent are unprecedented. We have no choice but to meet and deliver on the expectations of the people. As we serve the people, we must become champions of high performance, disciplined in execution and results-oriented.”

“Timely response to the needs and requests from our people must become rooted in our DNA. We must demonstrate and demand ‘value for money’, a commercial mindset not previously associated with the Public Service,” he added.

He noted that the new members of the State Executive Council must embrace the Six Pillars of the MEGA Agenda and ensure it constitutes a rallying platform that shall generate an irreversible momentum that will industrialize, transform and build the capacity required to take advantage of the state natural endowments.