BREAKING: PDP NEC Approves Zoning Of National Chairmanship Position To The North

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the recommendation of its committee to zone the position of national chairman to the North.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, briefed journalists about the decision after the NEC meeting, which was held in Abuja on Thursday.

Based on the decision, all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and those occupied by people from the North will go to the South.

The PDP NEC also retained the scheduled date for the party’s convention.

It is scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31.

In his opening remarks, the acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi underscored the importance of the meeting to the survival of the party.

Akinwonmi said the All Progressives Congress and other onlookers who think that the meeting will further deepen the crisis in the party will be disappointed with the outcome.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was also present, said the party has the right to determine who represents them or not, just as citizens reserve the right to decide who to vote for.

He said where a President comes from has neither been the problem nor the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

“Where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria, and I can cite examples; neither will it be the solution. There is no such thing as a president from Southern Nigeria or a president from Northern Nigeria.

“There is only one president from Nigeria, for Nigeria, by Nigerians,” Atiku said.