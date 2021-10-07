Buhari Not In Support Of State Of Emergency In Anambra – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of the proposed state of emergency in the state.

Obiano stated this on Thursday after a meeting with the President at the villa in Abuja.

According to the governor, President Buhari does not want any form of intimidation ahead of the polls.

Governor Obiano who further stated that he has reported the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to Buhari, described as “unfortunate” the comments suggesting that the State of Emergency could be imposed on Anambra to engender security of lives.

The governor, while expressing his displeasure at the fact that Malami did not make such an assertion regarding the crisis brewing in other northern states, advised the justice minister to reserve his expressions over such issues.

The governor also rejected assertions that members of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state House of Assembly had defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC), explaining that the members were given a hundred million each to join the opposition.

A poll threatened by violence

Following the wave of insecurity ravaging Anambra State and the southeast region in general, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, announced on Wednesday that a state of emergency may be imposed.

According to Mr. Malami, the move would be made in a bid to tighten security ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Malami said the government will do everything possible to ensure the protection of lives and property adding that where there is evidence of a failure of the state government to ensure democratic order and security of lives, the Federal Government will prevail and will not rule out the possibility of imposing a state of emergency.

Recent violent events in Anambra have stirred doubts regarding the possibility of holding a free and fair election in the state come November.

In the last couple of weeks, at least 10 persons have been killed in various attacks across the state, forcing leaders to begin critical deliberations as to how the tide can be stemmed.

On Tuesday the South-East Governors’ Forum said the ‘Ebube Agu’ security outfit will be established in all five states before the end of the year.

The governors said this as part of their eight-point agenda during a meeting that took place at the Enugu State Government House.

“The meeting agreed that the South-East Ebube Agu security outfit is launched in all the southeast states and laws passed in various southeast states before the end of 2021,” the communique read.

The security outfit was established in April as part of plans to checkmate the rising unrest in the region.