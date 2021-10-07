INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates For Anambra Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday released the final list of candidates for the Anambra Governorship election slated to hold on November 6, 2021.

In a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, 18 registered political parties will be participating in the election.

“In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election released on 19th January 2021, the Commission has today, 7th October 2021 implemented two additional activities.

“The Final Register of Voters for the Anambra Governorship election was presented to the 18 Registered Political Parties participating in the election at the headquarters of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State.

“Furthermore, the Commission released the Final List of Candidates for the election and has pasted same in the State office of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State. The List has also been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms”, the statement read in parts.

Mr. Okoye disclosed that INEC will be holding an emergency consultative meeting on Friday, October 8, with the leadership of all registered political parties in Abuja.

“In its unwavering determination to conduct a credible election, the Commission will tomorrow, 8th October 2021 hold an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of all the registered political parties in Nigeria at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja”, he said.

He assured the people of the state of the commission’s resolve to secure a safe environment that will enable them to vote.

“The Commission further assures the people of Anambra State of its resolve to secure the preparation processes for the conduct of the Governorship election and ensure that their right to vote in a safe and secure environment is guaranteed”, Okoye added.

See the list of candidates below: