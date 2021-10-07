Advertisement

PIA: Senate Confirms Four Nominees As NMDPRA Members

Channels Television  
Updated October 7, 2021
The Senate has confirmed the appointment of four nominees as members of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The confirmation was made during the plenary on Thursday, shortly before the presentation of the 2022 budget at the joint session of the National Assembly.

It also followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector.

The nominees are Idaere Gogo Ogan – Chairman; Farouk A. Ahmed – Chief Executive Officer; Abiodun Adeniji – Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; and Ogbugo Ukoha – Executive Director, Distributions System, Storage and Retail Infrastructure.

The committee Chairman Senator Sabo Mohammed, who presented the report, says their appointments are in accordance with the provisions of section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He says the Committee did not receive any petition against their nominations, adding that they were cleared by security agencies and possess the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement Slips.

 

 



