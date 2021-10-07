UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria

The United Kingdom has reviewed its travel protocols for travellers from Nigeria who have taken their complete jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by authorities in the country.

This was announced in a statement by the British High Commission on Thursday.

“From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test,” the statement read in part.

The revised policy applies to those who have been fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

“Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days,” the statement added.

“You must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government (for Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised).”

Acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, described the changes to travel rules for fully-vaccinated Nigerians as “a very welcome development”.

“To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certification, which we have now done,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The UK remains committed to opening up international travel and enabling those who wish to enter the UK, to do so safely.”

Travellers from Nigeria who are not fully vaccinated would be required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test – three days before they travel, as well as complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

After arriving in England, they would also need to book and pay for day-2 and day-8 COVID-19 tests, self-isolate for 10 days, as well as take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day-2, and on or after day-8.

“Vaccines work and – as the pandemic has shown – no one is safe until we are all safe. I would encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated,” Llewellyn-Jones said.