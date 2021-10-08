Man Shot By Customs In Katsina – Police

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the shooting of a man by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said efforts are in top gear to identify the erring officers and bring them to justice.

While noting that the Commissioner of Police in the state has called for calm in the affected community, he asked residents to go about their lawful businesses.

According to him, the police authorities are working closely with the leadership of the Customs with a view to resolving the problem and bringing perpetrators to book.

The incident occurred when Customs operatives stormed Fadi Gurje village in Mani Local Government Area of the state inside a patrol vehicle.

They were said to have fired several gun shots into the air.

In the process, a 35-year-old man identified as Auwal Sani was shot on the leg and was rushed to Orthopaedic Hospital in Katsina for treatment.

This is not the first time Customs operatives have shot at civilians in the north-western state.

On September 7, officers of the service shot the convoy of the Katsina State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo while leaving his hometown, Mai’adua in Daura Local Government Area.

Similarly in August, 10 people were killed and several others injured after officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in their numbers rammed into a gathering while pursuing a suspected rice smuggler in Jibia town, Katsina State.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Governor Aminu Masari had in reaction threatened to sue the service over the killing of the victims.

The governor also demanded that the victims were compensated with the erring officers prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.