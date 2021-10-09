260 Cadets Graduate After Six Years Training At NDA

Two hundred and sixty cadets of 68 Regular Course on Saturday graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) following the completion of the military and academic training that lasted six years.

The passing out parade of the cadets, comprising officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and Nigerian Navy, held at the NDA headquarters in Kaduna State.

President Muhammed Buhari, who arrived in Kaduna on Friday evening, was the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer of the Parade at the event.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was among the government officials who witnessed the colourful display by the graduands.

Also in attendance were the service chiefs – comprising the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya.

Others include the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The NDA was established in 1964 to provide primary military officer training for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Since its inception, the academy has graduated over 19,000 military officers, including those from neighbouring African countries.