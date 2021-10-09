Buhari Praises Enabulele, Assures WMA President-Elect Of FG’s Support

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Osahon Enabulele on his election as the President of the World Medical Association (WMA) for the 2022-2023 Executive year.

He praised the former President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, the President recognises that at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the world, a Nigerian has been elected to lead a very important body such as the WMA.

He believes WMA members, around the globe, deserve commendation for their life-saving roles and personal sacrifices to save humanity.

“President Buhari trusts that the current President of Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) will bring his wealth of experience in the medical field and impressive leadership skills to his new position,” the statement said.

“The President wishes Dr Enabulele, a Chief Consultant Family Physician, every success in the new assignment, assuring him of the Federal Government’s unflinching support.”

Channels Television had reported that Dr Enabulele emerged as the WMA President-elect following voting that lasted almost one week by participating medical associations from various countries across the world.

He vied for the position with Dr Muhammad Nizami, a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and President of the Pakistan Medical Association.

Dr Enabulele succeeded Dr Heidi Stensmyren of Sweden who was the President-elect of the association until the latest development.

Based on the WMA structure, Dr Stensmyren takes over from Dr David Barbe of the United States as the WMA President for the 2021 – 2022 executive year.

The WMA President-elect is expected to give his acceptance speech during the 2021 General Assembly of the association scheduled to hold on Friday next week in London.

He has become the first Nigerian and West African physician to be elected President of the WMA since the global body of all physicians in the world was established in 1947.