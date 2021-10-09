PDP Fails To Stop Local Government Polls In Plateau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday lost its bid to stop the conduct of the local government elections in Plateau State.

This comes as a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos, the state capital dismissed an application filed by the main opposition.

Justice Boloukuromo Ugo read the ruling which was supported by the other two judges on the panel – Justice Mudashiru Oniyangi and Justice Olasunbo Goodluck.

The PDP had filed an application on notice for interlocutory injunction, restraining Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission from conducting the polls for the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the state.

In the suit, it challenged its exclusion from the elections by the electoral umpire.

But the court, in a unanimous ruling, averred that granting an interlocutory injunction would be tantamount to the violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Justice Ugo, the law states that elections must be conducted into the local government offices after the expiration of the term of elected officers.

He, thereafter, adjourned until November 22 for the hearing of the substantive appeal filed by the PDP.

The electoral commission had announced that it would conduct the elections in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, there was palpable tension in Plateau as residents anticipated the decision of the court on the suit filed by the PDP.

Before the application was dismissed, the judges listened to arguments from counsels to the applicants and respondents in the case.

During the session which lasted several hours, the court had to stand down proceedings on three occasions.