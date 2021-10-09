Super Eagles Ready To Tackle Les Fauves In Douala

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to take on the Les Fauves of Central African Republic on Sunday in Douala, Cameroon and hopefully avenge Thursday’s 1-0 defeat in Lagos.

The team’s delegation landed at the Aeroport Internationale Douala at 11.28am on Saturday for tomorrow’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying encounter.

Karl Namnganda scored a stoppage –time goal off a defensive slip to hand the three points to the Les Fauves when both teams clashed at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Skipper Ahmed Musa, who is looking forward to earning his milestone 100th cap for Nigeria at senior level, says he is more concerned with the Super Eagles taking all three points in the Day 4 encounter.

“I’m happy that I am about to win my 100th cap, which definitely is a thing of joy and pride for any football player at international level. However, I am more concerned about the three points. The three points here have become much more precious due to what happened in the first leg which we lost. The individual honour is welcome but I am more concerned about collective glory and our country’s pride.”

Meanwhile, Rwandan official Louis Hakizimana has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football as referee for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying match between Nigeria and the Central African Republic in Douala.

Hakizimana will be assisted by compatriots Ambroise Hakizimana (assistant referee 1), Dieudonne Mutuyimana (assistant referee 2) and Jean Claude Ishimwe (fourth official) at the game that kicks off 2pm Cameroon time at the Stade Japoma.

Eusebio Engono Nguema from Equatorial Guinea will be referee assessor for the day while Illou Mahamadou from Niger Republic will serve as match commissioner. Dr Moussa Baba Djaouro from Cameroon will be the medical officer.