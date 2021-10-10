2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Osinbajo Can Clearly Defeat PDP Candidate – Bwala

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A member of the All Progressives Congress, Daniel Bwala, has said that if both Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, decide to run for the presidency in 2023, they have all it takes to defeat their counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Bwala who was a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, said this while analysing the party’s preparedness alongside that of their opponents ahead of the elections.

“These two candidates you’ve mentioned, each of them can clearly defeat any candidate that comes out of the PDP except if the candidate is Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

While neither of them has clearly come out to state their intentions to run, there are talks that they may emerge as possible candidates.

Meanwhile, according to Mr Bwala, internal stability is one of the advantages the APC has on its side.

“If you look at the APC in the last one or two years, there is a marked stability and marketability in the party which is the reason you will find a lot of people coming to the party,” he said.