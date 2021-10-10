Army Inaugurates Two Courts Martial In North-East

The Nigerian army has inaugurated two courts martial in the North-East to prosecute offences committed at the theatre of operations.

Major General Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force of the North-East’s Operation Hadin Kai, performed the ceremony on Saturday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The two courts martial are to be cited in the operational headquarters in Maiduguri and Damaturu.

While the Military High Command empathised with personnel who would be punished for their offenses, as the war is being prosecuted, Major General Musa said it has become necessary to enforce internal discipline in accordance with extant laws.

He equally said about 158 personnel will be tried on matters relating to the regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of the military.

READ ALSO: Bandits Attack Sokoto Village Market, Kill 20 – Sources

“To maintain the armed forces in a state of readiness, the military as an institution must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively in accordance with the extant laws,” Musa said.

“The military has its code of service discipline to meet its peculiar disciplinary needs. In this regard, emphasis shall be laid on statutes and the traditional military regimentation, with due adherence to the fair hearing requirements as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

Major General Bainze Mohammed will head the court while the Secretary is Lt.Col Rotimi Bakari.

The Special Court Martial in Damaturu will be headed by Brigadier General Dominic Udofa while Squadron Leader Audu Satomi will serve as secretary.

The Theatre Commander said the two courts are expected to try 158 officers and men of the theatre command accused of committing various offences.