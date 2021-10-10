Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Defiling Neighbour’s 13-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos

Police authorities have arrested a man identified as Sunday Ukeme for reportedly defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter in Lagos State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, said the 32-year-old suspect allegedly committed the offence in Idaso town, Ibeju Lekki on September 20.

According to the police spokesman, Ukeme took advantage of the victim when her mother kept her in the custody of the victim’s wife and travelled for three weeks.

It was gathered that when the victim’s mother returned from the journey, the victim reported to her that Ukeme allegedly defiled her.

Subsequently, the suspect was arrested after the victim’s mother reported the case at the Akodo Police Station.

“Consequent upon the report lodged at the Police Station on 4th October 2021, detectives immediately arrested the suspect,” the statement read.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. He, however, pleaded for mercy, blaming his shameful, immoral and criminal act on the influence of alcohol.”

The police spokesman added that the victim has since been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed that case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for diligent investigation and prosecution.

While promising to protect every girl child and other vulnerable persons in the state, the police commissioner vowed to prosecute paedophiles with the unbridled sexual urges for minors.