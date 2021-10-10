Ribadu Denies Accusing President Buhari, Others Of Sponsoring Bandits

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former presidential aspirant, Nuhu Ribadu, has denied claims that he accused President Muhammadu Buhari and other top politicians of sponsoring bandits in the country.

He described the news as fake saying they were fabricated by people who are out to bring him down.

Mr Ribadu, however, said it is not the first time he would be linked to such ‘false reports’.

This comes days after President Buhari had said that a member of the National Assembly is among the high-profile individuals sponsoring the leaders of secessionist groups in the country.

The President who said this during his Independence Day speech on October 1, however, did not reveal the identity of the lawmaker, neither did he say if the individual is a member of the House of Representatives or Senate.

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

“We are vigorously pursuing these financiers, including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly,” he said.