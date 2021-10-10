Advertisement

Ronaldo Scores On European Record 181st International Game

Updated October 10, 2021

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Qatar at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on October 9, 2021. CARLOS COSTA / AFP

 

Cristiano Ronaldo marked a record 181st international appearance with a goal as Portugal defeated World Cup hosts Qatar 3-0 in a friendly game on Saturday.

The Manchester United star surpassed Sergio Ramos, who has played for Spain 180 times, as the most-capped international for a European nation.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 37th minute with Jose Fonte adding a second three minutes into the second half.

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores a goal during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Qatar at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on October 9, 2021. CARLOS COSTA / AFP

 

RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva completed the scoring in the last minute of the game.

Portugal resume their World Cup qualifying campaign on Tuesday when they host Luxembourg.

They are currently second in Group A, a point behind Serbia but with a game in hand.

