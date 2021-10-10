‘We Can Do It:’ Rohr Confident Of Eagles’ Victory Against CAR

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is confident that his side will avenge their 1-0 loss to the Central African Republic when both teams face-off in the reverse fixture of the 2022 World Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

The lowly-ranked Les Fauves scored a 90th-minute goal to silence the home crowd in the first leg of the encounter played in Lagos on Thursday.

But Rohr, whose men sit atop the Group C standing of the African qualification series, is confident the 2013 African champions will emerge victorious in Cameroon.

“We have to play our football and on this great pitch, I think we can do it, better than the other day,” the German told the Super Eagles media team.

“We have to get a result. Everybody knows that now it is necessary to get this victory. We didn’t get it the other day. Three days later, we are here now, having the opportunity to make good rehabilitation.”

‘Things Will Change’

Before now, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had also expressed similar sentiments, backing the three-time African champions to bounce back from the shocking defeat.

President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick who spoke shortly after the game, said Rohr’s men would come out better in the return leg of the encounter in Douala.

“Everyone is stunned, but we do not have to be emotional or negative about things. The same team defeated Liberia here in Lagos and Cape Verde away. They still have that ability to deliver,” Pinnick was quoted as saying in a post on the Federation’s social media handles.

“As a Football Federation, we take responsibility for this defeat. We believe things will change positively in three days. We also believe that this loss is a massive wake-up call and could be the springboard to reset and motivate the team to keep giving their all to not only qualify for the World Cup but to perform well in Qatar.”